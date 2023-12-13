Shelia B. Morrell Obit

Shelia B. Morrell, 68 of Cottondale, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on December 12, 2023, at Southeast Health in Dothan, Alabama.

Shelia was born on March 8, 1955, in Port St. Joe, Florida to Horace Braxton and Lois Pippin. Shelia was a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle and worked at the Jackson County School Board as a School Bus Driver. She enjoyed spending her free time outdoors planting flowers and growing a garden. Most of all she loved her family and will be missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Horace and Lois Braxton.

She is survived by her husband: Michael “Mike” Morrell of Cottondale, FL; son: Bo Deese (Katie) of Cottondale, FL; daughters: Brandy Ward of Cottondale, FL, Mandy Shiver (Kenny) of Cottondale, FL, Brianna Griffin of Cottondale, FL; sisters: Sandy Hires (Donnie) of Atlanta, GA; five grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held 2 PM Friday, December 15, 2023, at Obert Funeral Home Chapel (731 Kirkland Road Chipley, Florida). Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.