Sharon Kilpatrick Obit

Sharon Kilpatrick, 51 of Wausau, passed from this life on December 23, 2022 at her residence.

Sharon was born on July 6, 1971 in Marianna, Florida to William and Nell Kilpatrick. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, she was of the Christian faith and attended the Church of God of Prophecy when her health permitted. Sharon enjoyed nature and animals, especially Monkeys. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her children and grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents: William and Nell Kilpatrick; sister: Darlene Eden.

She is survived by her life partner: Terry Worley of Wausau, Florida; daughter: Cindy Warren of Wausau, Florida; son: Gregory Creamer of Bonifay, Florida; sister: Linda Norsen of Jackson County, Florida; grandchildren: Jose Torres and Layla Torres; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.