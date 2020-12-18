Sexton obit

John Joseph “Joe” Sexton, age 80 of Sneads, Florida went home to be with the Lord on December 16, 2020 at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida.

Joe was born on February 15, 1940 in Calhoun County, Florida to Willie Sexton and Versie Mae Eldridge Sexton. A lifelong resident of the panhandle, Joe worked as a truck driver. When he could find time to get away, his go-to vacation spot was Branson, Missouri. Joe loved listening to old gospel music, fishing, and enjoying good food while being surrounded by his family whom he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Willie and Versie Sexton; step-son: Rodney Junior Finch.

He is survived by his loving wife: Ida Mae Sexton of Sneads, FL; daughters: Angela Rome (Michael) of Washington state, Jolene Dorry (Mike) of Washington state; step-children: Carlos Ricky Finch (Corrine) of Chattahoochee, FL, Rhonda Jeter (David) of Sneads, FL, Robin Boleyn (Tim) of Garland, TX; brothers: Morgan Sexton (Judy) of Havana, FL, William Alonza Sexton (Vivian) of Ozark, AL; sisters: Martha Dell Williams of Marianna, FL, Violet Nell Mayo (John) of Cantonment, FL; 16 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2PM on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Sneads Assembly of God in Sneads, Florida with Rev. Juno Douglas officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing. Interment will follow the service at Dykes Cemetery in Sneads, Florida.