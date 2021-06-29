Seley named assistant principal at VMS

Niki Seley was named the new assistant principal at Vernon Middle School when the Washington County School Board met Monday night.

All items on the agenda passed.

The next meeting of the School Board will be held on Monday, July 12 at 5 p.m.

A special board meeting followed by a workshop on dress code will be held at 4 p.m. on July 19.

A budget hearing will be held at 5:05 p.m. on July 26.

A regular School Board meeting will be held at 5 p.m. on August 9.

The final budget hearing will be held at 5:05 p.m. on September 13, as well as a regular School Board meeting.