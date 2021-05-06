Segers obit

Mr. Buford Dwayne ‘Buck’ Segers, age 83, of Caryville, Florida, passed away May 2, 2021 at Boswell Manor in Bonifay, Florida.

He was born March 20, 1938 in Bonifay, Florida, to the late Cephas Segers and Kodie Minnie Palestine Capps Segers.

In addition to his parents, Buck was preceded in death by two brothers, James Segers and Joe Segers and one sister, Beatrice Strickland.

Buck enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid gardener. He loved helping others with projects and wood working. Above all Buck enjoyed spending time with his family.

Mr. Segers is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Sharon Segers of Caryville, FL; two daughters, Sandra Taylor and husband Ronald of Caryville, FL and Rachel Jenkins and husband Jim of Chipley, FL: one son, Kevin Segers and wife Danelle of Monroe, NC; six grandchildren, Kristie Taylor, Kasey White and husband David, Kayne Taylor, Logan Segers, Joshua Segers, and Clay Jenkins; four great-grandchildren, Kadence Treadwell, Lawson Treadwell, Elliana Odegard, and Bennett White; numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in the Caryville City Cemetery with Rev. Tim Hall officiating. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.