School Board special meeting

The Washington County School Board will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, May 27, at 4 p.m.

Agenda: https://go.boarddocs.com/fl/wcsdschools/Board.nsf/Public

NOTE: For Public Participation: If you would like to address the School Board at this meeting, please send an email with your name, address for the record and comment to cheryl.allen@wcsdschools.com –Comments will be taken until Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Noon. Please know that this is not a question and answer period, it is not a political forum, nor is it a time for personal accusations and derogatory remarks to/or about school personnel. The Washington County School Board welcomes and appreciate your participation.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81828009715?pwd=aEcyWHFHVWVaMkhHNkRmZ3JhdjIydz09

Meeting ID: 818 2800 9715

Password: 867210

One tap mobile

+16465588656,,81828009715#,,1#,867210# US (New York)

+13017158592,,81828009715#,,1#,867210# US (Germantown)

Dial by your location

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/keugkCZIe0

Join by Skype for Business

https://us02web.zoom.us/skype/81828009715