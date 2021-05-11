School Board recognizes Food Service workers

The Washington County School Board presented Food Service workers with Certificates of Recognition in appreciation of their service when they met Monday night. Those recognized included: Trinity Ramey, Sandra Hicks, Dianne Monroe, Alisha Weeks, Rosa Maldonado, Beverly Simmons, Mary Syfrett, Florence Harmon, Patricia Potter, Colin Dean, Christian Heistand, Mary McCary, Cindy Graber, Tamara Riley, Nancy Carter, Denise Hall, Equilla Brown, Julie Morris, Jessica Smith, Dawn Bear, Bethany Steverson, Samantha Carroll, Christy Barnes, Katie Compton, and Sabrina Brown.

Also recognized Monday night were Vernon High School winners in the Chipola Literature and Language Festival. Several VHS juniors and seniors competed in the annual event held on April 9.

Emma Smith – 2nd place Oral Interpretation Yoni Negron – Honorable mention Spanish Nicol Carrillo – Honorable mention Spanish Abby Chomos – Honorable mention Speech



Other students who competed and gave it their all included: Jada Brown, Cherish Johns, Ally Newcomb, Katherine Reed, Kaden Tharp, Ashley Siples, Grace Quinn, Brycen Thorton, Madison Hunter. Mrs. Morris and Mr. Baxley assisted as sponsors.