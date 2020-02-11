School Board meeting

The Washington County School Board met for their monthly meeting on Monday, February 10.

The following presentations were made:

1. WAVE – Florida Special Olympic Winners

2. Washington County Winners in District Competition for FBLA – Ms. Melba Harcus

3. Recognition of Jess Renfroe, Perfect Score(s) FSA

4. District Spelling Bee Winners

5. Washington County Sunshine State Scholar Recognition for Isaac Berry – Ms. Susan Saunders

6. Recognizing Kate M. Smith Elementary School as a USDA Healthier US School

7. Presentation from Take Stock in Children – Mr. Turner Townsend

8. Proclamation for Trent Forrest

Consent agenda items passed and included the following.

1. Approval to pay monthly bills; Approval of the Financial Report and Budget Amendments

2. Approval of Minutes – January 13, 2019 Regular Board Meeting

3. Approval of Substitutes/Volunteers

4. Approval of Substitutes/Volunteers – Corrected Retroactive 1/13/2020

5. Approval of update to FPTC Catalog

6. Approval of out-of-state travel for RMS eighth grade students to Southeast Worlds of Work Career Fair in Dothan, AL on February 20, 2020

7. Approval of purchase order to Power School

8. Approval of Partnership Agreement with Valdosta State University

9. Approval of purchase order to PAEC Virtual Franchise

10. Approval of out-of-state travel VHS Athletic Director Gerald Tranquille and Kodi Russ to attend the American Football Coaches Association National Conference in Nashville, TN on January 12-14, 2020

11. Approval of out-of-state travel for VMS eighth grade to attend the Southeast WOW Career Fair, Dothan, AL on January 19, 2020

12. Approval of out-of-state travel for VMS AR students, AR Axion, in Dothan, AL on March 19, 2020

13. Approval of out-of-state travel VMS Educational Field Spring trip to Atlanta, Ga and Nashville on March 16-20, 2020

14. Approval of purchase order for PC Solutions & Integrations, Inc.

15. Approval of revisions to the FY 2019-20 Salary Schedule

16. Approval of one year contract extension with Information Transport Solutions, Inc.

17. Approval of FPTC marketing contract with WTVY, effective February 11, 2020

18. Approval of additional teaching unit for Vernon High School

19. Approval of out-of-state travel for CHS Baseball team to travel to attend the Hits for Heros baseball game in Dothan, Alabama on February 25, 2020

20. Approval of out-of-state travel for CHS Baseball team to the Emmanuel Christian Baseball Game in Dothan, Alabama on March 23, 2020

21. Approval of out-of-state travel for CHS and VHS seniors to Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Hartford on May 12, 2020 through May 16, 2020

22. Approval of out-of-state travel CHS students to attend the Beta National Convention in Fort Worth, Texas on June 15, 2020 through June 17, 2020

23. Approval of Student Agreement with Peru State College

24. Approval of VPK Extended Day Fee Policy

25. Approval of Washington County Chamber of Commerce Annual Membership Dues

26. Approval of out-of-state travel for KMS AR students to AMC Theaters Pavilion 12, in Dothan, Alabama on March 17, 2020

The following personnel items were approved:

DISTRICT

1. Approval of resignation of Mariah Dodd, behavior analyst, effective January 24, 2020

FLORIDA PANHANDLE TECHNICAL COLLEGE

1. Approval of employment recommendation of Shawn Harrison, work study student, effective February 11, 2020, pending pre-employment screening

KATE M. SMITH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1. Approval of resignation of Cassandra Beltran, teacher, effective January 20, 2020

2. Approval of employment recommendation of Dominique Everett paraprofessional, effective Feb. 11, 2020, pending pre-employment screening

3. Approval of employment recommendation of Tierra Patton, paraprofessional, effective Feb. 11, 2020, pending pre-employment screening

ROULHAC MIDDLE SCHOOL

1. Approval of tutors for 2020 after school program

VERNON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1. Approval of personnel recommendation of after school tutoring program

2. Approval of resignation of Harmony Spencer, paraprofessional, effective December 20, 2019

3. Approval of resignation of Brandy Smith, paraprofessional, effective January 13, 2020

4. Approval of employment recommendation of Shawna Owens, paraprofessional, effective retroactive January 22, 2020, pending pre-employment screenings

5. Approval of employment recommendation of Tammy Cosson, paraprofessional, effective February 11, 2020, pending pre-employment screenings

6. Approval of employment recommendation of Hannah Gibson, paraprofessional, effective February 11, 2020, pending pre-employment screenings

7. Approval of employment recommendation of Kimberly Farrrar, paraprofessional, effective February 11, 2020, pending pre-employment screenings

VERNON HIGH SCHOOL

1. Approval of employment recommendation of Kevin Womble, teacher, effective Feb. 18, 2020, pending pre-employment screening

2. Approval of resignation and release from contract, Keith Curry, teacher, effective Feb. 21, 2020

VERNON MIDDLE SCHOOL

1. Approval of leave of absence, Becky Dickson, assistant principal, beginning approximately March 30-May 11, 2020

2. Approval of after school tutors