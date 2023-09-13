School Board Meeting 9/11/2023

All items passed at the meeting.

The Board recognized the following:

Veterans of Foreign Wars Certificates of Appreciation were awarded to Chipley High School student Sydney Smith and Vernon High School Student Addison Pedigo for their participation in “VFW Voice of Democracy 2022”.

Photo from left to right: VHS Principal Ellen Grainger, CHS Principal Alicia Clemmons, Sydney Smith, Addison Pedigo, and Superintendent Joseph Taylor

Vernon High School Culinary Program was awarded the Rachael Ray Grow Grant for $5,000.

Photo from left to right: VHS Principal Ellen Grainger, VHS Culinary Arts Instructor Laurie Simmons, and Superintendent Joseph Taylor.

Vernon Middle School Beta Club Winnings at the National Convention in June. Jadyn Brogdon placed 1st in Apparel Design, Nylah Brown 2nd Place in Onsite Painting and 3rd Place in Overall Painting; the club placed 3rd in Portfolio/Scrape Book, the club placed 3rd in Two Dimensional Designer Banner, the group placed 4th in the Songfest competition; Violinist Solo Act placed 6th place, (Kylee Harrison place 8th in pottery-not present). The Florida State Vice President ran in the national election and was in the top three candidates for the Nationals.

Photo from left to right: VMS Principal Niki Seley, Guidance Counselor Ms. Kathleen Coleman, Jadyn Brogdon, Nylah Brown, Morgan Boyett, Miracle Velazques-Negron, Brooke Clecker, Christian Burger, Arianna Brock, Kayson Hawkins, Superintendent Joseph Taylor.

Pastor Phillip Horvath with Rivertown Community Church presented a check for $1,100 in support of homeless children in the District.

Photo of Pastor Philip Horvath and Superintendent Joseph Taylor

Vernon High School Students who were recognized by the College Board and received the National Rural & Small Town Award for their outstanding academic achievement in the Classroom and College Board Assessments:

Photo from Left to Right: VHS Principal Ellen Grainger, Isaiah Markham, Isabel Greubel, Kinslee Wheeler, and Superintendent Joseph Taylor.