School Board Meeting 05-09-22

All items on the agenda were passed and the following was recognized:

On behalf of Shepard’s Gate Church, Mr. Travis Mask presented a special contribution to WAVE Athletes. They will be competing at the 2022 Special Olympic State competition on May 21 at the ESPN Sports Center Complex in Orlando.

WAVE was recognized for their winning at the 2022 Special Olympic Regional Games held at Crestview High School on Saturday, April 9th

(from left to right)

Brenda Basnaw (TOSA)

Connor O”quin

Jeffery O”quin

Safeara Toole

Miranda Otto

D.J. Roulhac (Asst. Coach)

Karen Redmon (Asst. Coach)

Amos Spires (Head Coach)

Cycling…

1st place ribbons…

Connor O’Quin 500-meter time trial and 1K time trial

Safeara Toole 500-meter time trial and 1K time trial

2nd place ribbons…

Jeffrey O’Quin 500-meter time trial and 1K time trial

Field Events…

1st place ribbons…

Miranda Otto 100-meter walk and Softball Throw

Yazmin Courtney 100-meter dash and Softball Throw

———————————————————————————————

Chipley High School Students Recognition – Superior Rating at State Solo & Ensemble MPA

(from left to right)

Principal Alicia Clemmons, Band Director William Davenport, Jenny Davenport, Harrison Sapp, Tristan Brett, and Madison Hayes earned a superior rating on their solos at State Solo & Ensemble MPA earlier this month. Superintendent Joseph Taylor on the end.

———————————————————————————————–

VHS & CHS – Florida Civics Literacy Exam Recognition for the 2021-22 School Year

Chipley High School: 1. Shelby Brock 2. Tristan Brett 3. Will Taylor

Vernon High School: 1. Alice Kopp 2. Makenna Beote 3. John Golden

(from left to right)

CHS Principal Alicia Clemmons, Teacher Alex Webb, Shelby Brock, Makenna Beote, Alice Kopp, Tristan Brett, Superintendent Joseph Taylor, and VHS Principal Brian Riviere

——————————————————————————————-

Celebrating “Mental Health Awareness Month” the following staff were recognized:

Licensed Mental Health Counselors Melissa Braxton Kimberley McIntyre Sandi Weimorts Shannon Truit

Telehealth Nurses : Teresa Crosby (CHS) Carmen Moon (VHS)

(from left to right)

Director of Assessment and Accountability Becky Dickson, Melissa Braxton, Kimberley McIntyre, Sandi Weimorts, Teresa Crosby, Shannon Truitt and Superintendent Joseph Taylor

__________________________________________________________________

Chartwells presented a check for $10,000 for digital signage to be placed in cafeterias. “Food Service Heroes” was also honored. A special plaque was presented to Ms. Graber for retiring 15 years in food service.

(from left to right)

Director of Federal Program Jiranda White, Mary Syfett, Patricia Potter, Nancy Carter, Cindy Graber, Trinity Ramey, Sandra Hicks and Superintendent Joseph Taylor.