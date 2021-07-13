School Board holds monthly meeting

All items on the agenda were approved when the Washington County School Board met for their monthly meeting Monday night.

Teacher on Special Assignment at WAVE Brenda Basnaw, Head Coach Amos Spires, Assistant Coaches Sheryl Capps and Karen Redmon presented a PowerPoint introduction of WAVE school and athletics activities for the 2020-2021 school year.

WAVE students were recognized for their win at the Special Olympics competition area games in Crestview, FL, and were presented Medals for their win at the Regional Special Olympics in Navarre. Listed below are the winners from Regionals.

Presented Athletes with Medals:

Yazmin Courtney – 1st Tennis Ball, 3rd 50m run

Henry Creamer – 1st Softball Throw, 1st 50m walk

Safeara Toole – 2nd Softball Throw, 1st 50m run

Shania Price – 1st Tennis Ball, 2nd 50m run

Connor Oquin – 2nd Softball Throw, 1st 100m walk

Miranda Otto – 2nd Softball Throw, 1st 100m walk