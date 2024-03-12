School Board 03-11-2024 Meeting

All items passed at the meeting.

The Board recognized the following:

VFW Presentation to Kayson Hawkins, Patriot’s Pen Winner

Vice Commander Ernest McNeil and Junior Vice Commander Janelle Dalesandro of the VFW Post 12046 in Marianna recognized Vernon Middle School student Kayson Hawkings, who won 1st Place in the Essay Contest. He was presented with a $50 check, a National Youth Essay Awards Citation from the Veteran of Foreign War National Headquarters, a Patriot Pen backpack, and a medal for his first-place entry.

West Florida Electric Essay Recognition and Youth Tour

WFEC Representative Ms. Rhonda Byrd-Lee recognized Chipley High School Students Rebecca Lee and Kason Nelsond for submitting essays to the West Florida Electric Cooperatives Association about “Florida’s Energy Future for My Generation.”

FPTC – The Large Business Member of the Year Award

Florida Panhandle Technical College was recognized as the business community winner, receiving the “Large Business Member of the Year Award” at the Chambers Annual Banquet. They were honored for their service to the community and the Washington County Chamber of Commerce.

Music K-12 Grant Presentation

Ms. Jiranda White, Director of Federal Grants, shared that the Washington County School District is awarded the Early Childhood Music Education K-2 grant for $119,400.00 to build capacity and enhance the comprehensive music education programs hosted at Vernon Elementary, Kate Smith Elementary, and Washington Academy of Varying Exceptionalities. It is the priority of Washington County School District to provide early exposure to educational and enrichment opportunities that will accelerate student achievement and provide well-rounded experiences that will prepare students for middle and high school academic and enrichment programs.