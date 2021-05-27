Scholarships available from Chipola College Foundation

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Foundation offers opportunities to apply for scholarships from more than 170 different scholarship funds to help students in a variety of majors.

The Foundation awarded 1,098 scholarships during the 2019-20 school year totaling over $778,000 for tuition and books.

The Foundation currently is accepting applications for the three scholarship lists: Scholarships Awarded Directly Through the Chipola Foundation, Scholarships Awarded Through Other Organizations and the McLendon Educational Trust.

For Scholarships Awarded Directly Through the Chipola Foundation, students need only to complete one application packet to apply for all scholarships on that particular list. Applications require: unofficial transcripts, two letters of recommendation, and a student letter.

Application deadline for most scholarships is June 10; however, some may have earlier deadlines.

McLendon Educational Trust applicants must complete the scholarship application and provide documents which include: a student letter, college and/or high school transcripts and the previous year’s household income tax returns. The McLendon scholarship selection is based on both financial need as well as merit.

Completed applications for Scholarships Awarded Through Other Organizations must be mailed to the address listed on the particular scholarship.

Completed scholarship packages for Scholarships Awarded Through the Foundation and for the McLendon Educational Trust may be mailed to: Chipola College Foundation, 3094 Indian Circle, Marianna, FL 32446, or placed in the drop box at the Foundation office.

Scholarship applications and lists are available in the Foundation Office and on the college website, www.chipola.edu.

For questions, call (850) 718-2445, 718-2404, e-mail oliverg@chipola.edu, fuquaj@chipola.edu or visit to the Foundation Office.