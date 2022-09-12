Scarecrows Downtown!

THE SCARECROWS ARE HERE!

You may have noticed scarecrows popping up around downtown Chipley and hanging around at the Washington County Historical Society. They are “gathering” in anticipation of Chipley Garden Club’s Scarecrow Building Contest and Homecoming at the museum at 685 7th Street. The family-friendly event will be held on Saturday, September 24 from 10AM until 2PM. In addition to the scarecrow building contest, the museum will be open and hosting vendors, food, the farmers’ market, and free crafts for kids in the gazebo.

The scarecrow building contest is open to everyone – youth and old, from anywhere. There will be cash prizes, trophies, and certificates. The fee to enter the contest is only $5 and all you have to do is build a scarecrow, bring it to the museum at 9AM on September 24th, and enter it in the contest. You do not have to be present to win; however, you will want to check out the vendors and browse through the museum.

If you are interested in entering the contest or would like info i.e. rules and entry form, please call Gweneth Collins, Chipley Garden Club, at 850-260-4049. If you are a vendor and would like to participate, please contact Museum Director Dorothy Odom at 850-638-0358. There is no vendor fee. We hope to see you on the 24th!