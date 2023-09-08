ARCHEOLOGISTS AND HISTORIAN DALE COX COMING TO SCARECROW FEST

Tray Earnest of T.G. Earnest & Associates will be joining the Washington County Historical Society for a special “Archaeology at the Museum” event during this year’s Scarecrow Festival! The family-friendly festival is co-sponsored by Chipley Garden Club and Washington County Historical Society and takes place on September 23rd from 9am until 1pm.

Tray was the leader of the archaeological team that located the site of Holms’ Town in Washington County earlier this year. Holms’ Town was an important refugee encampment established by Red Stick Creek men, women, and children as they fled into what was then Spanish Florida following the Battle of Horseshoe Bend in the summer of 1813. The town was attacked and destroyed by U.S. troops with support from allied Choctaw and Chickasaw warriors in December 1813.

Tray and his associates will be available to discuss their findings at Holms’ Town, as well as to examine any artifacts that you would like to bring to have identified or dated! This is an excellent opportunity to find out if you have real treasures!

Joining him will be historian and author Dale Cox. His research on the Creek War of 1813-1814 and Major Uriah Blue’s raid through Northwest Florida led to the identification of the site that proved to be Holms’ Town. He will be able to answer questions about the history surrounding this important Native American town and the story of Chief Holms. He will also be happy to sign copies of his numerous books, all of which are available for purchase in the museum.

Come visit with Tray and his associates! Bring your family out to the Scarecrow Festival to see the scarecrows and learn about the history of Washington County at the same time!