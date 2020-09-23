Scarecrow contest

Right now we are unable to enjoy our usual Fall festivals and Scarecrow activities. However we can add a spark of fall fun to our community!

DOWNTOWN CHIPLEY SCARECROW BUILDING CONTEST

How to Enter:

Build a scarecrow or two

Display it (or them) in front of your home or business during October

Text your address to 850-260-4049 so we can locate your entry

Deadline to enter: October 25, 2020

No entry fee!

This contest is for homes and businesses in the downtown Chipley area. It will run from September 30, 2020 to November 1, 2020.

1st Prize Home – $150

1st Prize Business – $150

Winners announced on October 31, 2020

Sponsored by Chipley Garden Club and Washington County Historical Society