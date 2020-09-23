Scarecrow contest

Posted onAuthoreditorLeave a comment

Right now we are unable to enjoy our usual Fall festivals and Scarecrow activities. However we can add a spark of fall fun to our community!

DOWNTOWN CHIPLEY SCARECROW BUILDING CONTEST

How to Enter:

  • Build a scarecrow or two
  • Display it (or them) in front of your home or business during October
  • Text your address to 850-260-4049 so we can locate your entry
  • Deadline to enter: October 25, 2020
  • No entry fee!

This contest is for homes and businesses in the downtown Chipley area. It will run from September 30, 2020 to November 1, 2020.

  • 1st Prize Home – $150
  • 1st Prize Business – $150

Winners announced on October 31, 2020

Sponsored by Chipley Garden Club and Washington County Historical Society

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.