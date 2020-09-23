Scarecrow contest

Right now we are unable to enjoy our usual Fall festivals and Scarecrow activities. However we can add a spark of fall fun to our community!
DOWNTOWN CHIPLEY SCARECROW BUILDING CONTEST
How to Enter:
- Build a scarecrow or two
- Display it (or them) in front of your home or business during October
- Text your address to 850-260-4049 so we can locate your entry
- Deadline to enter: October 25, 2020
- No entry fee!
This contest is for homes and businesses in the downtown Chipley area. It will run from September 30, 2020 to November 1, 2020.
- 1st Prize Home – $150
- 1st Prize Business – $150
Winners announced on October 31, 2020
Sponsored by Chipley Garden Club and Washington County Historical Society