Scarecrow Building Contest

2022 Scarecrow Fest & Homecoming at the History Museum sponsored by Chipley Garden Club and Washington County Historical Society has gone into history. A picture-perfect weather day brought out the community for a day of family fun.

Homecoming at the Museum brought in local vendors with honey, arts and crafts, wood working, fashions, jewelry, barbeque, kettle korn, yard art, and much more. The museum was open for viewing and the farmers were in attendance with fresh produce and a large variety of potted plants. Santa even made an early Fall appearance, along with a couple of cute critters and a purple dinosaur.

Chipley Garden Club’s contest brought in enough entries to fill the museum green. Scarecrow Chair Gweneth Collins remarked, “This is a great opportunity for our club to participate in our community. We’re looking forward to seeing some of these entries again in our Downtown Chipley Fall Decorating Contest which begins Sunday, September 25th and runs through October 25th!”

At the end of the day, the following were judged as winners:

Adult First – Bonnie & Clyde A-3 by Beth Roberts

Adult Second – C.A. Crowe A-4 by Andrea Baldwin

Youth First – Gru & His Minions Y-5 by Mrs. Kirkland’s 2nd Grade Class KMS

Youth Second – Eat More Crow Y-4 by Faelyn Crawford

Business First – Diggin the Past B-3 by Washington County Historical Society

Business Second – Norma Jean B-1 by Zensations Salon & Spa

People’s Choice – Gru & His Minions Y-5 by Mrs. Kirkland’s 2nd Grade Class KMS

Garden Club Special – C.A. Crow A-4 by Andrea Baldwin

Funniest – If You Can’t Beat Em, Join Em A-6 by Michael Crawford

Recycling – Crow Fishing Y-1 by Jonathan Garner

Most Unusual – Pumpkin Decorating Y-3 by Treasurer’s Home School Group

Scariest – Mr. Vincent A-5 by Marlene Ray

Most Patriotic – God Bless the USA B-2 by Woman’s Club of Chipley

Sweetest – American Country Girl A-9 by Amanda Smith

Most Traditional – Time Out Chair A-7 by Joy Crawford

All the winners received a frameable certificate. RIbbons were awarded for 1st and 2nd places and cash awards went to Adult First and Second, Youth First and Second, People’s Choice and Garden Club Special.

Chipley Garden Club meets on the 1st Wednesday of each month and visitors are always welcomed. If you’re interested in learning more, please contact Club President Gail Exum at 850-638-0950.

Washington County Historical Society’s museum is open every Friday from 9AM until 1PM. If you would like to learn more about Washington County, please call Director Dorothy Odom at 850-638-0358.