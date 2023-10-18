Sara J. Thomas Obit

Sara J. Thomas, age 80, of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at her home. She was born on December 12, 1942 in Fort Myers, FL to the late Murray Thomas and Ruth Thomas.

She has been a resident of Chipley since 2011 moving from Graceville, FL.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by one son, Glenn Taylor, one sister, Sylvia Hill. Survivors include, three sons, Tommy Thomas, Heath Taylor, Jesse Taylor, two daughters, Debra Bentley, Ruth Marie Taylor, one brother, Willard Thomas, 18 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 20, 2023 at Brown Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10:30 A.M. with the Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 A.M. Memorialization will follow by cremation.

