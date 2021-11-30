Sanford Ellison Spitzer Jr. Obit

Sanford Ellison Spitzer Jr., age 81, of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at his home. He was born June 5, 1940 in Salem, NJ to the late Sanford E. Spitzer Sr. and Alice (Dolbow) Spitzer.

Mr. Spitzer or Sam as his friends referred to him, has been a resident of the Washington County area for the past 21 years. He served as an officer in the United States Air Force for 6 years where he was an Electronic Warfare Officer on B52’s. He was also a Key Technical Advisor for IBM. Being outdoors and sailing was one of his main passions in life. Sam also spent time serving the Lord as Pastor and Youth Pastor in local churches.

He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia (Flood) Spitzer of Chipley, FL, two sons, Douglas Lee Spitzer and wife Lori of De Funiak Springs, FL, John David Spitzer and wife Rachel of Panama City Beach, FL, three grandsons, Dalton Spitzer, David Spitzer and Liam Spitzer and one step sister, Aleasa Hogate of Pennsville, NJ.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Blue Lake Baptist Church at 2:00 P.M. with Reverend Mike Orr officiating. Memorialization will be by cremation.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.