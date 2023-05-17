Sandra K. Riley Obit

Sandra K. Riley, age 76, passed from this life Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at her home. She was born in New York on June 5, 1946 to Leonard V. and Catherine Mae (Carey) Caruso.

Sandra is preceded by her parents, her husband; Wendell Riley, and two sons; Wendell Wayne Riley and Billy Ray Riley. She is survived by her son; Ravaughn “Pud” Riley and Angie Odom of Wausau, FL, her daughter; Sherry Moody and husband Mike of Wausau, FL., her grandchildren; Garret Moody, Kortney Whiddon and husband Scott, Colton Riley, Kaydra Riley, Candace Stavos, Bobby Stavos, and Christopher Stavos, and many great grandchildren, brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral service will held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Ronnie Gene Hagan officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Johns Cemetery in Bonifay, FL. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net