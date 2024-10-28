Samuel Ricky Corbin Obit

Samuel Ricky Corbin, 63 of Cottondale, Florida, passed away on October 24, 2024.

Ricky was born on October 30, 1960, in Washington County, Florida to Homer Corbin and Ann Shouppe. He was a lifelong resident of Cottondale, Florida, and member of Piney Grove Baptist Church. Ricky was a very simple man, he loved deep sea fishing, farming, and watching his old western movies. He will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Homer Corbin.

He is survived by his mother: Ann Tharpe (Wayne) of Cottondale, FL; brother Raymond Tharpe of Cottondale FL; sisters: Charlene Rice (John) of Cottondale FL, Vicky Vaughn (Thomas ) of Cottondale, FL and Patricia Adams of Cottondale, FL.

Funeral service will be held 2PMThursday, October 31, 2024 at Obert Funeral Home Chapel in Chipley, Florida with Pastor Shane Obert officiating. Interment will follow in Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Cottondale, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Obert Funeral Home, 731 Kirkland Road, Chipley, Florida 32428. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his honor to the Disabled American Veterans Charity at dav.org.