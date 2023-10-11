Samantha Yates McConnell Obit

Samantha Yates McConnell, age 51, of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at her home. She was born on March 1, 1972 in Temple, TX to the late Delton Yates and Marilyn (Johnson) Yates.

The is preceded in death b y her parents and one brother, Kevin Yates. Survivors include, two daughters, Kassidy Hutchinson and husband Austin of Southport, FL, Kelsi McConnell of Panama City, FL, three sons, James K. Smith of Tallahassee, FL, Chase McConnell of Louisiana, Patrick McConnell and wife Shelby of Tennessee, eight grandchildren, Brynlee Hutchinson, Elowry Hutchinson, Bellamy Hutchinson, Carter McConnell, Barrett McConnell, Zayden McConnell, Hendrix McConnell and Silas McConnell.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL in charge of arrangements.

