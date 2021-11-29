Samantha Shoemaker Obit

A beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend, Samantha Nicole Shoemaker left this world much too soon at 26 years of age, on November 19, 2021. Born in Tucson, Arizona on October 17, 1995 to Alan and Dawn Shoemaker, Samantha grew up in Tucson where she attended Desert Willow Elementary School, Desert Sky Middle School, and Empire High School.

Those fortunate to know Samantha appreciate what a warm, caring, and empathetic person she was. Drama, singing, and art were just a few of her passions. She loved all animals, especially our family dogs and her cat, Boo. She was beautiful, smart, compassionate, tolerant, kind, and funny. She brought her family so many smiles and so much laughter. We will always remember her beautiful smile, lovely bright blue eyes, tender heart, and sweet personality. Her presence in our lives will be sorely missed.

When we think of Samantha’s giving spirit, we know she would want us to celebrate the good memories we have of her. Her gift to all of us is a reminder that we should love and cherish each other every single day, as we may not have tomorrow.

Samantha was preceded in death by her grandparents Samuel Wesley Shoemaker III and James Kenneth Brock. She leaves behind her parents, Dawn Elizabeth Shoemaker and Alan Gregory Shoemaker, her sisters, Sarah and Savannah, and Sarah’s husband Sean; grandparents, Sarah Elizabeth Brock, and Faye Shoemaker Brower; as well as her loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Graveside funeral service will be held 11AM Friday, December 3, 2021 at Glenwood Cemetery in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Doug Hogg officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing. The service will be followed by a luncheon at the Holmes Creek Baptist Church.