Sadowski obit

Frank Patrick Sadowski, age 79, a longtime resident of Hanson, Massachusetts, died on Friday, July 16, 2021 in Marianna, Florida.

Frank was born and raised in Erie, Pennsylvania. After his high school graduation, he joined the Army and became a military police officer. After he was honorably discharged from the Army, Frank put himself through college to become an accountant, he was the first of his family to be a college graduate. While in college, he met his bride of 42 years. Frank and his wife, Christina made a home for themselves and their three daughters in Hanson, MA, where he gave back to the community by serving on the Jaycees, and as a member of the Whitman-Hanson school committee for 12 years, many of those years he served as chairman.Frank adored his wife, and made it possible for her to go to college to become a registered nurse.He also supported her in her life-long dream of owning a horse farm and endurance riding. Frank loved to spend time with his family and cherished his grandchildren. Frank believed in higher education, and made it possible for all three of his daughters to go college.

Frank was born on March 15, 1942 to the late Frank John Sadowski and Irene Karczewski Sadowski.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Christina Putnam Sadowski, his parents, Frank J, and Irene Sadowski, his twin sister, Patricia Marshall, (ED), and his brother-in-law, Bob Kuehner.

Frank is survived by his daughters, Rebecca Badeau (Paul), Christine Shepard (David Jr.) Julianne Philip (Mario), his sister, Audrey Stephenson, his grandchildren, Noah Badeau, Gabriel Badeau, David Shepard III, Katelyn Shepard, Samantha Storms, Sofia Philip, Valerie Neto and Robert Harrison, his brothers-in-law, Bruce Putnam (Nancy), and David Putnam (Ann), his nieces and nephews, Denise Siemborski, Eric Stephenson, Julie Stephenson, Karen Putnam Dawson, Jeff Putnam, Allison Putnam Beierle, and Larissa Putnam.

There will be a service for family and friends in Maine. James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in charge of local arrangements.