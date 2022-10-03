Sabrina Nicole Farr Obit

Sabrina Nicole Farr ,41 of Marianna, passed from this life on September 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Sabrina was born on November 30, 1980 in Marianna, Florida to Wallace Lee King and Joan Taylor. She was a lifelong resident of Jackson County.

She is survived by her son: Hunter Morris of Mt. Dora, Florida; her parents Wallace King (Mindy) of Marianna, Florida and Joan Whitehurst of Marianna, Florida; sister: Kimberly Michelle Cianelli of Marianna, Florida; brother: Robert Earl Whitehurst Jr. of Marianna.

A celebration of life was held on September 29, 2022 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida.

Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.