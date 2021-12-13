Ruth Helon Booth Obit

Ruth Helon Booth went into the Arms of Her Heavenly Father in the early morning hours of December 10, 2021. She passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family at the home of her Daughter and Son in law, Connie and David Toffolio. Ruth Helon Booth went into the Arms of Her Heavenly Father in the early morning hours of December 10, 2021. She passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family at the home of her Daughter and Son in law, Connie and David Toffolio.

Ruth was born on January 24, 1930 in Panama City, Florida. Preceded in death was her husband, Lovel V. Hitzing, whom after they were married at the ages of 18 and 19, moved to Ft. Myers, Florida where they raised their five children: David Hitzing of Chipley, Florida, Connie Toffolio of Chipley, Florida, Janet Giesler of Jasper, Indiana, Rodney Hitzing of Westville, Florida, and Gary Hitzing of Savannah, Georgia. Preceding in death also was her husband, W.S. Booth of Chipley, Florida, and her grandson, Drew Hitzing of Jacksonville, Florida.

Ruth has 16 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Ruth was a loving and Christian stay at home Mom who spent her life loving and staying close to her family. She was gentle, quiet Mom who stayed strong through any trials she had through life. Ruth welcomed many friends, family and anyone who needed help in her home while raising her children. She will be greatly missed but we know that she is where she longed to be over the past few months.

An intimate family celebration of life will be planned at a future date. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.