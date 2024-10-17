Rural District 2 Continues at Chipley High School

On October 15th, Chipley Lady Tigers played the Holmes County Lady Blue Devils in the first volleyball match of the night, best out of five final was 0-3, Lady Tigers win, the scores were 8-25, 9-25, 14-25. The second game of the night was the Bethlehem Lady Wild Cats and the Cottondale Lady Hornets, best out of five 0-3, Lady Hornets win, the scores were 15- 25, 15-25, 18-25.

Chipley Lady Tigers will play the Cottondale Lady Hornets on Thursday, October 17th, 7:00pm.

Chipley vs. Holmes County

Cottondale vs. Bethlehem