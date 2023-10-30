Ruby (Judy) Jewel Barfield Davis Obit

Resident of Compass Lake, Florida passed away from this life on October 28, 2023. Judy was born in Cottondale Florida on March 3, 1942, to W.H. (Bose) and Ruby Barfield. She was married on March 8, 1963, to Paul Davis and they truly loved doing life together.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brothers: Buster, J.R., and Charles Barfield sisters: Ethelle Watson and Edna Mae Creamer.

She is survived by her children: Sven and Angel Davis, Kim Alton (A.D.) and Lori Davis, Marquita and Mark Harden. Her grandchildren: Alan (Sarah) Suskey, Erik (Kassi) Suskey, Lauren (Rick) Fox, Farrah (Jason) Suggs, Hunter (Bekah) Harden, Olivia Davis (Alex), Beau (Chesapeake) Harden, Addison Davis and Liam Harden

Great Grandchildren: Taylor Fox, Joanie Fox (Dylan Tuttle), Kiley Lacey, Sarah Fox, Reis Suskey, Haylee Suskey, Ava Suskey and Camila Thomas

Great Great Grandchildren: Kayden & Oakleigh Lauderbach

And her dog, Hank

Surviving brothers: William L Barfield, Eddie (Legatha) Barfield, Joseph Bud (Mavis) Barfield. Her sister: Francis Corbin. Sisters in law: Dorothy (Charlie) Tharp, Faithe Harris. As well as numerous generations of nieces and nephews.

Judy was a member of Sapp Church most of her life.

Judy & Paul traveled for many years serving the Lord as members of The Representative Quartet & The Conquerors Quartet.

She retired from West Point Stevens in 1999. In her retirement she made quilts with her sister-in-law Dorothy.

Judy loved spending time with her family and looked forward to family reunion every summer.

She was proud of her children and grandchildren, she made sure each of them knew how special they were to her. She loved us all unconditionally.

She leaves a void in all of our lives and until we meet again, As Grandma would say “Keep it Kosher”!

Funeral service will be held 10 AM Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at Sapp Holiness Church in Cottondale, Florida with Rev. Robert Simmons officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Obert Funeral of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 6-8 Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at Obert Funeral Home Chapel (731 Kirkland Road Chipley, Florida.)