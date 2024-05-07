Roy Lee Toole Obit

Roy Lee Toole, 69, passed away at his residence on May 5, 2024. We learned during this medical journey that outside of his health his mission was to lead as many souls as possible to the Kingdom of God, stating, “God has a purpose in all things, even this.”

Roy was born August 27, 1954, to Leroy Toole and Barbara “Bobbie” Reeves Toole. He was a 1972 graduate of Cottondale High School and 1974 graduate of Chipola Junior College. He worked for the railroad early on, which was one of the great highlights of his life. He then went on to his greatest passion of being a 3rd generation building contractor. Over the years, he built relationships with his customers and prioritized quality work over quantity. He had a great love for horses and owned many over the course of his life. He served his community by joining the sheriff’s posse in 1983. Roy was a member of Cypress Creek Community Church where he found a lifelong family with whom he enjoyed serving the Lord. Roy was a devoted son, father, pop pop, brother, uncle, and friend. He was loved by many, and he will be sorely missed by those he leaves behind.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Deborah Toole.

He is survived by his son Mitchell Toole and wife Janice of Cottondale, two grandsons, Dylan Toole and Andrew Toole, sisters Beth Austin and husband Jeff of San Antonio, TX, Vickie Lanier and husband John of Sneads, and Linda Deck and husband Richard of Milton, FL, one brother Steve Toole and wife Pam of Panama City, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A celebration of Roy’s life will be held at Cypress Creek Community Church located at 1772 Macedonia Rd, Cottondale, FL 32431. Pastor Charles Jackson officiating and Obert Funeral Home of Chipley directing.

Family will receive friends at the church Friday, 3 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m. (CDT) Internment to follow.

The family would like to thank Jackson Hospital, especially Dr. Albritton, for caring about their patient’s quality of life. We would also like to say thank you to all his devoted friends and family for enduring this journey with us.