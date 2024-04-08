Rose Margaret Nelson Obit

Rose Margaret Nelson, age 66, of Chipley, FL passed from this life at her home on April 7, 2024. She was born on November 11, 1957 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Thomas Nelson Sr. and Louise (Lindsey) Nelson.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her father in law, Charles Jean Sr.

She is survived by her children, Kimberley Renee Jean and husband Adam, Charles Jean III, Beverly Jean, Amanda McCormick, life partner, Charles Jean Jr., brother, Thomas Nelson Jr., sister, Toni Garner and Husband Morris Garner Jr., and one grandson Michael Hutson.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL in charge of arrangements.

