Rosalind Jeanne Luzby Betts Obit

Rosalind Jeanne Lusby Betts age 103 passed from this life on December 9, 2024 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, FL.

Jeanne was born in 1921 in Baltimore, Maryland to her late parents William and Gretchen Lusby. She is also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Paul Syfrett.

Jeanne is survived by two daughters, Margaret (Peggy) Betts and Mary Betts Syfrett. She is also survived by two grandchildren, David Syfrett and wife Ellen, and Laura Syfrett. Surviving great grandchildren are Brady Syfrett Ryan and Maddie Syfrett.

Serving others was a way of life for Jeanne Betts. Perhaps most notable among her services was that to the U.S. Marine Corps as a member of the Women’s Reserve Battalion. At the time of her passing, she was one of the nations few remaining female WWII Veterans and a pioneer who helped forever change the way women were viewed in the U.S. Armed Services.

After moving to Chipley from Virginia in, 1961, Jeanne began teaching Sunday School and taught for over 55 years at the First United Methodist Church. She thought of the ladies in the Goodwill Sunday School Class as her sisters and loved them all dearly. Additionally, she served for many years as a church Communication Steward.

Jeanne was employed with the Department of Transportation for 18 years and retired in 1984. Next she enjoyed working with the Chipley Redevelopment Agency and the Washington County Chamber of Commerce until she was 96 years old.

Jeanne was a charter member of the Washington-Holmes ARC Board of Directors and for many years enjoyed serving in various positions on the board.

The Life of Rosalind Jeanne Lusby Betts greatly influenced those who knew her, and she will be fondly remembered by many.

Brown Funeral Home of Chipley is in charge of the arrangements. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Monday, December 16, 2024 at the First Presbyterian Church of Chipley with Pastor Moises Vallejos and Chaplin James Dawsey officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

In honor of her life and memory, flowers or a donation to Vitas Hospice or Washington –Holmes ARC would be appreciated by the family.