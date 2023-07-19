Ronald A Noss Obit

Ronald A. Noss, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at his home. He was born in Sewickley, Pennsylvania on June 21, 1944 to Elmore and Irene (Kircher) Noss.

Ronald serviced his Country in the United States Army and worked most of his career afterwards in construction and flooring.

He is leaving behind his wife of 54 years, Mary Noss, two sons; Ronald A. Noss II and Isaac James Noss, two daughters; Bobbie Jo Lynn Noss and Tammy Marie McCraney, three sisters; Alice Couger, Elizabeth Zedak and Linda Wichnoski, 18 grandchildren and 2 great grandsons.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net