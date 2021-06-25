America First Policy Institute’s President & CEO Brooke Rollins Issues Statement on VP Harris’ Border Visit

“Today’s visit by Vice President Harris to El Paso was a missed opportunity to reverse the Biden Administration’s manufactured border mess. Instead of being honest with the American people about how the reversal of border security and immigration enforcement policies since January has triggered much of what we see, the Vice President again reiterated that the Biden Administration ‘inherited a tough situation,’ offering misinformation and trying to lay blame elsewhere. Her stunt today is a case study in the difference between being a leader and being in charge. Now more than ever, we need completed, effective border wall infrastructure and policies that bring back the rule of law to the border, disincentives that deter illegal aliens from making a dangerous journey, and support for DHS law enforcement officers in their efforts to remove individuals who are ineligible to remain in the United States.”