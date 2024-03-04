In 1974, Rogers Insurance Agency began as a dream by Gerald “PeeWee” Rogers. Standing the test of time and perpetuating 3 generations, for 50 years they have served Chipley and the Surrounding communities with their insurance needs. “Serving you is their most important product” every time you call on them. Join Ricky, Donna, and Craig Miller with the rest of their family at Rogers Insurance Agency, for their 50th Anniversary Jubilee, Friday, April 19th from 5 till 7 at the Farmers Market Square in downtown Chipley. Come enjoy music, refreshments and prizes! Celebrating a half-century of service.