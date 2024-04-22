Rogers Insurance Agency, Inc. Celebrates 50 Years

Rogers Insurance Agency, Inc. celebrted 50 years in business on Friday April 19th, 2023, by having a party for their customers and their community. They call a 50th anniversary for a business a “Jubilee” and it was jubilant with free food, excellent music, giveaways, and activities for children of all ages. Many customers, community members, and company representatives stopped by to enjoy a fun time by all and the family at Rogers Insurance was sure to oblige. “All year, we have been preparing for this event to celebrate our community and our customers. We are thankful that God has blessed us to be woven into the fabric of this area and honored to celebrate His blessings and the loyalty of our customers.” Craig Miller stated while at the event. “We look forward to continuing to serve our friends and neighbors of the panhandle and beyond for as long as God allows. It is a testament to the legacy of our founder and my Grandfather, Gerald “Peewee” Rogers and what my parents, Ricky and Donna Miller have poured their hearts into as owners for over the last 30 years. I pray that God will continue to bless us and that we will be a blessing for our community for as long as we can, as we work to maintain a local, family-owned business for generations to come. Our motto has always been “Serving you is our most important product,” and we hope that today’s event and our staff show each day that we work hard to make that motto a reality.” “Thanks to all of our partners for helping us with the event and thank you Chipley, Washington County, the surrounding communities, and our families and friends for the help and support we hope that you enjoyed the event as a token of our appreciation for you and our mission in the future.” Special Thanks to Donna Miller and Erika Holmes for working tirelessly to provide this wonderful event to appreciate our customers and give back to our community.