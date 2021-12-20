Roger Bruce Harper Obit

Roger Bruce Harper was born to Wade Hampton Harper Sr and Mary Louise Banta Harper on January 21, 1934 in Savoy, Tx. Moved to Bonham, Tx and attended school there until high school graduation after which he joined the US Navy and served his country for four years.

Roger attended University of Texas earning a degree in petroleum engineering. After graduation, he worked for Texas Railroad Commission, followed by employment with Florida Gas Transmission and Enron Corporation, retiring in 1992 after 30 years. Moved to Mobile, AL until his death in 2021.

Roger was a man for all seasons and his handiwork served his family, friends, and church.

His great love was life guarding at Bonham State Park in his youth and became an avid scuba diver for most of his life, which his family enjoyed on many trips to Key West and the Bahamas. The fish he speared served many delicious meals.

Roger was a caregiver to his family and will be sorely missed.

Preceding his death include his parents, a brother Wade, his son Bruce Hampton. Survivors are his beloved wife Deidre Darnell Harper, devoted daughter Kim Harper, son-in-law Tony Mangicaro, grandson, Chas Millican (Melanie), granddaughter Gen Millican, brother-in-law Dix Darnell, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel from 1:00-2:00 P.M. A Graveside Service will follow at 2:00 P.M. at Glenwood Cemetery.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net