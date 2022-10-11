On Friday October the 7th, I had the pleasure of attending the 77th annual Rodeo parade in Bonifay fl. Upon arrival, I noticed the large crowds which lined the streets, and rodeo excitement filled the atmosphere. The weather was nothing less than perfect. There were vendors of different kinds, some selling fan favorite foods as well as other commodities like boutique attire and face painting for the children. The parade begins on North Wakusha St. right in front of the Piggly Wiggly, turns right on Veterans Boulevard and ends in front of Memorial Field.

The participants of the parade include but are not limited to local businesses, law enforcement, The Pride of Bonifay marching band, JROTC and Beauty contestant winners followed by a long line of wagons and horses. Children filled their bags with candy and treats that the parade participants so generously through to them. The parade was a wonderful opportunity to be with the community and I really enjoyed it. I hope to attend again next year.

-Amber