Chipley, FL March 22, 2022) – CDR Emergency Management and Elite Services presents Rock the Falls Music Festival in conjunction with Market on 7th Street, Tobacco Free Florida and Community South Credit Union on April 2, 2022 from 10-6pm at Falling Waters State Park. The Washington County Historical Society is proud to be the new host and bring this great family-friendly day of music back after two years of cancellation. This year’s band line-up includes The Krickets, Pat & Jess, Frank Fletcher and Adam Biddle & Rowdy Friends Band.

In between acts, you’ll want to grab a bite to eat from Papa G’s Hot Dogs & Catering and the Crave Eatery and we promise you will come back for seconds! You can entertain the kids with our Kid Zone that will include an inflatable obstacle course, bounce house, pony rides, mechanical bull rides, face painting and games. For the adults, we will have a variety of arts and craft vendors to peruse in between music acts set under the pines. Cost is only $5 per vehicle so, bring a blanket or lawn chairs and enjoy a day of great music, amazing crafters and fun for the whole family!

Band Line-Up:

10-12 pm The Krickets

12-2 pm Pat & Jess

2-4 pm Frank Fletcher

4-6 pm Adam Biddle & Rowdy Friends Band

Check out the Rock the Falls Music Festival Facebook page or call 638-6130 for more information.