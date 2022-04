Rock the Falls Music Festival happened at Falling Waters State Park

Chipley, FL. April 2, 2022) – CDR Emergency Management and Elite Services presents Rock the Falls Music Festival in conjunction with Market on 7th Street, Tobacco Free Florida and Community South Credit Union on April 2, 2022 from 10-6pm at Falling Waters State Park. This year’s band line-up, The Krickets, Pat & Jess, Frank Fletcher and Adam Biddle & Rowdy Friends Band.