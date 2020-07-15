Robinson obit

Mr. David Earl Robinson, Sr. of Marietta, GA, transitioned from this earthly life on July 11, 2020. He was 59 years old and a native of Chipley, FL.

David Earl was born on February 9, 1961 in Panama City to the late Willie Roy Robinson and Allie Jean (Thomas) Hogans. He was a graduate of the public school system of Washington County, and after high school enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served his country honorably. He was employed as the manager and maintenance supervisor at the Arrival Inn in Marietta, GA.

He leaves to cherish his memories a beloved daughter, Mianca R. Robinson of Marianna; three sons: David Earl Robinson, Jr. of Marianna, Toi Robinson of Seattle, WA, and (raised as a son) Derriene Keys of Marianna; six grandchildren; one brother, Willie Gene Robinson of Douglasville, GA; special niece, Jennifer Robinson of Chipley; the mothers of his children: Carolyn Spears of Marianna, and Felisha Lay of Seattle, WA; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A celebration of David’s life and committal service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, from the sacred grounds of the St. Joseph Cemetery of Chipley with Rev. Ronnie J. Spears officiating. In consideration of public health and safety, the wearing of facial masks/coverings is required if you are to attend the celebration services.

