Roberts obit

Ruby Carnell Jenkins Roberts, age 97, of Chipley, Florida passed away on January 28, 2021. Nell, as she was known by family and friends was born on July 15, 1923. She was born in Hodgesville, AL to Ira Thaxton Jenkins and Annie Claudia Gibson. Nell was a child of the Great Depression and this experience strengthened her determination and perseverance in life.

Nell married her high school sweetheart Bert R. Roberts, Jr. on May 31, 1942 and afterwards worked as a Southern Bell telephone operator during 1942 and 1943 when Bert joined the Navy in World War II.

Nell had numerous hobbies and interest of which utmost was a love of yard and flower gardening. She delighted in flower arranging and decorated for the church, weddings, and special events. Nell was a gifted seamstress and made most, if not, all her clothes during her early and mid married life and later sewing for her daughter-in-law Susan and granddaughter, Heather. Nell was a gifted artist in oil painting. She had a preference for nature scenes and several of her paintings adorn her family homes today. She loved to cook and delighted in cooking for family and friends anytime but especially during the holiday seasons.

Nell had many community interests. She was a member for many years of the Chipley Woman’s Club (Past President) Garden Club and Washington County Friends of the Library (Past President). She was awarded the Lifetime Membership of Woman in the Presbyterian Church. Church was very important and she was a member of the First Baptist Church of Chipley for several years to the present and enjoyed her membership in the “Joy Sunday School Class.” And certainly, Nell, loved to play the game of Bridge. She was a very accomplished player and a charter member of Chipley Bridge Club for over 30 years.

Nell was preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Ira T. Jenkins, her husband of 56 years Bert, Jr.; a son at birth, Thomas Craig; a brother Ira Remus Jenkins of Panama City Beach, a sister Lillie Pearl Cooley of Dothan, AL along with several nephews.

She is survived by two sons, Bert III (Susan) and Charles Gale of Chipley. “MaNe” as she was called by her grandchildren are Craig Roberts of Chipley and Heather Roberts of Tampa, FL; an “endeared grandson”, John Gibson of Orlando, FL; three great grandchildren Ashley Lovering (Brandon), Amber Peel (Colby) of Chipley and Josh Roberts (Jennifer) of Iwakuni, Japan. Nell is survived also by four great great grands that she adored and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a graveside service for the family and friends will be held at Glenwood Cemetery in Chipley, Florida, Monday, February 1, 2021 at 2:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial donations to First Baptist Church of Chipley, FL. 1300 S. Blvd. Chipley, FL 32428 or to Gideon’s International P.O. Box 1042 Chipley, FL 32428.

The family wishes to express great appreciation and gratitude to Charlene Hodge of Bonifay, FL and Emerald Coast Hospice for the loving care of our Mother.

