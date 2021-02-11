Roberts obit

Randy Allen Roberts, 58, of Greenwood, FL passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at his residence.

He was born November 20, 1962 in Hot Springs, Arkansas to the late Victor and Maylene Blocker Roberts. Randy was a part of the Davis House Group Home for 13 years. He enjoyed Arts and Crafts, elephants, spending time at ARC in Chipley and with his event coordinator, Melissa Cowart.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Randy is survived by his brother, Rodney Roberts of Tallahassee and the loving staff at the Davis House Group Home.

No local services are planned at this time. A private interment will be in Hot Springs Memorial Gardens in Hot Springs, Arkansas with Marianna Chapel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.