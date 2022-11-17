Robert “Wayne” Davidson Obit

Robert “Wayne” Davidson February 5, 1950 – November 14, 2022 Robert “Wayne” Davidson, age 72, of Sunny Hills, FL passed from this life on Monday, November 14, 2022 as a result of bladder cancer. He was born on February 5, 1950 in Jacksonville, FL to the late Buster Davidson and Arlonia Eucela (Morris) Davidson.

Wayne spent his early childhood in Grapevine, KY which always held a special place in his heart. He moved to Chipley in 1960 and spent the rest of his life there. He had a passion for reading and learning that he tried to instill in others as an English teacher. He taught many places and various levels over the years but his favorites were those in his middle school classes. He often heard from former students about the impact he’d had on their lives. It always made his day to know he had made a difference.

He was a loving and supportive husband, father, and grandfather, and he was deeply loved by those close to him.

Wayne is preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his loving wife, Shirley (Martin) Davidson of Sunny Hills, FL; daughter, Dannielle Davidson of Panama City, FL; son Dylan Davidson and wife Tammy of Lynn Haven, FL; brother, Joseph Davidson of Chipley, FL; and five grandchildren, Abigail Anderson, Natalie Davidson, Caroline Anderson, Mackenzie Davidson, and Austin Davidson. Memorial Service will be held on Friday November 18, 2022 at Brown Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net