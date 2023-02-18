Robert Seaborn Obit

We are heartbroken to announce the death of our father, Robert Cleveland Seaborn, of Chipley, FL on Thursday, February 15, 2023. He passed away peacefully, at the age of 68, surrounded by loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Robert Wesley and Pearlie Mae Seaborn; brothers, Richard and Marcus; and sister, Doris.

Our dad enjoyed hunting and fishing and was always cracking jokes.

He is survived by his brothers, James and Rusty Seaborn; his sisters, Edna McLauchlan, Jeannette Allgood, and Joyce Cason; his daughters, Stephanie (Chris) Watt, Heather (Adam) Deinhardt, and Katee (Jason) Earnest; and his grandchildren, Alex, Becky, Bobby, James, Hannah, Joseph, Bailey, Andrew, and Eli; and his great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Jaxon, and Mason; along with several nieces and nephews.

He will be greatly missed.

Those wishing to extend condolences online may do so at www.heritagefhllc.com.