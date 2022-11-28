Robert Ray Cook Jr. Obit

Robert Ray Cook Jr. (Bobby) Born October 31st 1952 to Robert and Betty Casey Cook in Cherry Point, North Carolina and grew up in Middletown, Kentucky. Bobby is survived by his wife of 44 years, Deborah Lynn Fryman Cook, along with 6 children; Amanda, Jeshua, Adrian, Jeremy, Hannah, Ashlynn, 16 grandchildren, and his sister Judy Adams.

Bobby was a man of many words and a man always with a song in his heart and on his lips. Words that would always try to point you to Jesus and to The Father and songs of praise to God our King. His heart was for the outcast and the wayward. The ones who were fatherless and broken. This heart led him to many years of ministry in the prisons and streets. Bobby was very anointed with a gift to sing unlike many to this day. Also a gift which he used to honor and worship God as well as touch hearts and lives. For many it was this gift of song that opened the door for Christ to step in. For us, his children; it was a gift we would try to emulate. A spark of pride, a sense of comfort and calm in the middle of a storm. We look up to him for his unwavering faith. We are thankful to he and mom for teaching us about Christ and his love for us; for the world. Love that would be led by example in every plate of food mom would make and he would take to those who were hungry. It would be evident in the prayers he prayed for others and the miracles we would see happen; in the visits he would make to those who were alone. For some he would be the only Jesus they would see. Though not perfect, his love was perfected in Christ.

As we stand here to remember, celebrate, and honor a man for a life well lived; let’s not forget to rejoice and be happy. For because of that life well lived many will be granted life eternal after we close our eyes here. Dad, we will carry you with us always; in our lives, in our kids, in our hearts, in a song. May we never forget your lessons and may we carry on your legacy as we take your torch and step into a new day.

October 31st 1952-November 23rd 2022.

He was 70. A 7. His year of completion.

Funeral services will be held 2PM Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Obert Funeral Home with Jeshua Cook officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Obert Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses