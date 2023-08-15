Robert “Bobby” Van Horn II Obit

Robert C “Bobby” Van Horn II, 70, of Vernon, Florida passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Bobby was born on September 14, 1952 in Gainesville, FL. He was a life long Gator fan! Bobby was a true outdoorsman and an avid reader who was knowledgeable about so many things. He loved hunting, fishing, all animals, and most of all, his family and friends. He never met a stranger and welcomed everyone into his home and tried to feed them. He was one of a kind; the memories of his love and laughter will be treasured. He will always be loved and missed. Go Gators!

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Sammie; his sister, Sandra; and his brother-in-law, Pat Johnson.

Left to treasure so many beautiful and fun memories are his wife, Pamela Van Horn; his children, Robert Michael Van Horn Platt (Amy) and Rachel Morrison (Alan McNiel); and his beloved grandchildren who truly had his heart… Joshua Willis (Rebekah), Charles Leaver, Katie Platt, Hannah Platt, Cole Morrison, Benjamin and Charlie Ann McNiel; great-grandchildren, Peyton and Leon Willis; his sister-in-law, Cindy Johnson, and niece Jessica Johnson; and brother-in-law Jerry Yokley (Tammy), his sister’s children, Dana, Brad, and Carrie; and his devoted companion, Boy.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.