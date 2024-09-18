Richard Earl Fowler Obit

Richard Earl Fowler, aka Big Daddy Kool, age 61 of Dothan, AL passed from this life on Monday, September 16, 2024 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Rick, as everyone knew him, was born on December 4, 1962 in Atlanta, GA to the late William E. Fowler and Irma M. (Brumfield) Glass.

Rick proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was a loving father, grandfather, and friend. His kids meant the world to him! He loved playing poker, scratch offs, the Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs!!!

Survivors include his father, Donnie Glass, five children, Jennifer Harrison, Joshua Fowler, Racheal Heinrich, Nikki Fowler, and Hallie Fowler, 2 son-in laws, Adam Harrison and Timmy Heinrich and one daughter-in law, Sheri Fowler. He is also survived by 10 grandkids, three brothers and three sisters. He will be forever missed but never gone from our hearts.

A visitation to honor Rick’s life will be held on Thursday, September 19th, 2024 at Brown Funeral Home from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Memorialization will follow by cremation with Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL in charge of arrangements.

