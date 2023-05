Wednesday May 3, 2023 a Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening was held for Freckles & Co., owner is Gerri Johnson. Located at 840 Main Street in Chipley, Freckles & Co. will be open: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday 10:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., open Saturday 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., closed Sunday and Monday.