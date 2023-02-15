Rhoda E. Henderson Obit

Rhoda E. Henderson, age 73, of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Washington Rehab and Nursing Center. She was born on April 25, 1949 in Fort Walton Beach, FL to the late Eugene Dykes and Myrtle Marie (Yohn) Dykes.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her brother, Herbert Eugene Dykes, two sisters, Mary Humbert and Evie Sparks.

Survivors include one sister, Margaret Henderson of Fountain, FL and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Brown Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 1:00 P.M. with Funeral Service to follow at 2:00 P.M. Interment will be held at Dykes Cemetery in Greenhead, FL.

