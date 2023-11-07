Reverend Terah Adrian Green Obit

Reverend Terah Adrian Greene, age 83 of Sunny Hills, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on November 6, 2023, at Washington Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Chipley, Florida.

Reverend T.A. was born on April 29, 1940, in Birmingham, Alabama, to Jack Eldridge Greene and Dorothy Olene Parker Greene. He spent his life preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ and pastored locally at Chipley First Assembly (Grace Assembly), Wausau Assembly of God, and served as Associate Pastor for over 20 years at Central Pentecostal Ministries in Lynn Haven, FL. He will be remembered for the love of Christ he shared to others and the impact he had in the lives of many. Rev T.A. also enjoyed wild game hunting, as well as fishing and spending time in the outdoors. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Jack and Dorothy Greene.

He is survived by his loving wife: O. Marie Greene of Sunny Hills, FL; sons: Jonathan M. Greene (Suzanne) of Graceville, FL, Wesley A. Greene Sr. of Pace, FL; daughter: Natalie C. Greene of Sunny Hills, FL; grandchildren: Crystal Carter (Brad), Marcy Brock (Will), Bradford Greene, Jacquelyne Johnson (Brian), Jessica Smelcer, Wesley A. Greene II, Abigail Greene; great grandchildren: Hayley Carter, Garrett Brock, Adrian Brock, Belle Johnson, Caleb Johnson, Olivia Johnson.

Funeral service will be held 11 AM Thursday, November 9, 2023, at Wausau Assembly of God with Rev. Dallas Pettis, Rev. Danny Jackson, Rev. Roger Dale Hagan and Bro. Roy Lee Carter officiating. Interment will follow in Wausau Memorial Gardens. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, FL in charge of arrangements.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 10AM-11AM Thursday, November 9, 2023, at Wausau Assembly of God Church.